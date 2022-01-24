Post News
News at a Glance
Buhari Did Little On Development, Power Should Go South In 2023 – Tanko Yakasai
Sahara Reporters
- There has been a heated debate among stakeholders in the nation’s polity about power rotation between the North and the South.
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
2023: North has no justification to remain in power - Tanko Yakasai
Signal:
2023: It’s Unjust For North to Remain in Power – Yakasai
Information Nigeria:
2023: It’s Unjust For North To Retain Power – Yakasai
The Herald:
2023: North doesn't have to always rule - Tanko Yakasai backs power rotation to South
Pulse Nigeria:
Yakasai wants southern presidency, says it’s unjust for north to retain power in 2023
Nigerian Eye:
2023: North has no justification to remain in power – Tanko Yakasai
News Breakers:
Buhari Did Little On Development, Power Should Go South In 2023 – Tanko Yakasai
Within Nigeria:
2023: North has no justification to remain in power – Tanko Yakasai
Tori News:
2023: North Has No Justification To Remain In Power - Tanko Yakassai
More Picks
1
You deserve to be celebrated - Maduka Okoye's stunning girlfriend shows support for her boo after Nigeria's AFCON lost to Tunisia -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
2
There won’t be fuel subsidy removal anytime soon – Nigerian govt -
Daily Post,
5 hours ago
3
AFCON 2021: Blame Buhari, Okoye – Nigerians react as Super Eagles crash out -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
4
2023: God can pick female president from Living Faith Church – Bishop Oyedepo -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
5
2023: We'll support Tinubu because he helped us when he was Lagos governor - Miyetti-Allah -
Daily Nigerian,
9 hours ago
6
‘It’s Presidency Or Nothing’ – Igbos Reject Vice President Slot Ahead Of 2023 Election -
Naija Loaded,
11 hours ago
7
JAMB rejects apology of born again Christian after he admitted to exam malpractice while writing the entrance exam 21 years ago -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
8
''He's the reason Tunisia defeated Nigeria so disastrously '- Reno Omokri blames President Buhari for Super Eagles' 1 - 0 defeat and elimination from 2021 AFCON (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
9
My refinery will kick off before September – Dangote -
Daily Trust,
1 day ago
10
Singer Portable's 'hookup partner' flashes her panties in new video as they get goofy (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
