Singer Portable's 'hookup partner' flashes her panties in new video as they get goofy (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nigerian breakout star, Portable has shared video of his 'hookup partner' upon arriving Kenya for a show. The singer who was flanked by three ladies in a room, made one of them dance for him while addressing himself as her "daddy".

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 AFCON 2021: Blame Buhari, Okoye – Nigerians react as Super Eagles crash out - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
2 2023: God can pick female president from Living Faith Church – Bishop Oyedepo - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
3 ''He's the reason Tunisia defeated Nigeria so disastrously '- Reno Omokri blames President Buhari for Super Eagles' 1 - 0 defeat and elimination from 2021 AFCON (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 I Never Asked Nigerians To Vote For Buhari, I Only Posted His Pictures - Dele Momodu - Kanyi Daily, 19 hours ago
5 112 illegal refineries discovered in Rivers council - The Nation, 22 hours ago
6 ‘It’s Presidency Or Nothing’ – Igbos Reject Vice President Slot Ahead Of 2023 Election - Naija Loaded, 5 hours ago
7 Driver crushed to death as truck falls on passenger bus in Ogun - P.M. News - PM News, 15 hours ago
8 PHOTOS: Dangote’s Petrochemicals, Fertiliser Plant Will Accelerate Africa’s Economic Growth, Says AfDB - The Genius Media, 10 hours ago
9 2023: Obasanjo’s rebuff of PDP, sign of imminent failure, says Okechukwu - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
10 Obaseki mourns as Edo NLC chairman, Osayande, dies - The Guardian, 10 hours ago
