News at a Glance
"Why are Nigerian girls like this?" Nigerian man asks as he shares his chats with a Russian woman and a Nigerian woman
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A Nigerian man has shared his chats with a Nigerian woman and a Russian woman.
In his chat with the Russian woman, he got a favourable reply to every message he sent.
His
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
“Why are Nigerian girls like this?” — Nigerian man asks as he shares his chats with a Russian woman and a Nigerian woman
Correct NG:
“Why are Nigerian girls like this?” – Man shares his chats with a Russian lady and a Nigerian lady (Screenshots)
Olajide TV:
“Why are Nigerian girls like this?” Nigerian man asks as he shares his chats with a Russian woman and a Nigerian woman
Naija Parrot:
“Why are Nigerian girls like this?” — Nigerian man asks as he shares his chats with a Russian woman and a Nigerian woman
Monte Oz Live:
“Why Are Nigerian Girls Like This?” Nigerian Man Asks as He Shares His Chats With a Russian Woman and a Nigerian Woman
Naija on Point:
“Why are Nigerian girls like this?” – Man shares his chats with a Russian lady and a Nigerian lady (Screenshots)
More Picks
1
2023: God can pick female president from Living Faith Church – Bishop Oyedepo -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
2
AFCON 2021: Blame Buhari, Okoye – Nigerians react as Super Eagles crash out -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
3
''He's the reason Tunisia defeated Nigeria so disastrously '- Reno Omokri blames President Buhari for Super Eagles' 1 - 0 defeat and elimination from 2021 AFCON (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
4
AFCON: Burkina Faso defeat Gabon on penalties, progress to Quarter final -
Daily Trust,
20 hours ago
5
‘It’s Presidency Or Nothing’ – Igbos Reject Vice President Slot Ahead Of 2023 Election -
Naija Loaded,
6 hours ago
6
I Never Asked Nigerians To Vote For Buhari, I Only Posted His Pictures - Dele Momodu -
Kanyi Daily,
20 hours ago
7
My refinery will kick off before September – Dangote -
Daily Trust,
19 hours ago
8
NSITF staff get new salary structure as Ngige directs management on immediate implementation -
Nigerian Tribune,
1 day ago
9
112 illegal refineries discovered in Rivers council -
The Nation,
24 hours ago
10
Driver crushed to death as truck falls on passenger bus in Ogun - P.M. News -
PM News,
17 hours ago
