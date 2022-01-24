Post News
News at a Glance
2023: We'll support Tinubu because he helped us when he was Lagos governor - Miyetti-Allah
Daily Nigerian
- The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN, has expressed their support behind the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu, on his presidential ambition in 2023 general elections.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
Miyetti Allah: Tinubu will care for us if elected president in 2023
Independent:
2023: Tinubu Has Northern Region Support For Presidency – Miyetti Allah
PM News:
Miyetti Allah: How Tinubu reconciled Fulani communities
Talk Glitz:
2023: We'll Support Tinubu Because He Helped Us As Lagos Governor - Miyetti Allah
News Breakers:
2023: We’ll support Tinubu because he helped us when he was Lagos governor – Miyetti-Allah
More Picks
1
2023: God can pick female president from Living Faith Church – Bishop Oyedepo -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
2
AFCON 2021: Blame Buhari, Okoye – Nigerians react as Super Eagles crash out -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
3
''He's the reason Tunisia defeated Nigeria so disastrously '- Reno Omokri blames President Buhari for Super Eagles' 1 - 0 defeat and elimination from 2021 AFCON (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
4
AFCON: Burkina Faso defeat Gabon on penalties, progress to Quarter final -
Daily Trust,
20 hours ago
5
‘It’s Presidency Or Nothing’ – Igbos Reject Vice President Slot Ahead Of 2023 Election -
Naija Loaded,
6 hours ago
6
I Never Asked Nigerians To Vote For Buhari, I Only Posted His Pictures - Dele Momodu -
Kanyi Daily,
20 hours ago
7
My refinery will kick off before September – Dangote -
Daily Trust,
19 hours ago
8
NSITF staff get new salary structure as Ngige directs management on immediate implementation -
Nigerian Tribune,
1 day ago
9
112 illegal refineries discovered in Rivers council -
The Nation,
24 hours ago
10
Driver crushed to death as truck falls on passenger bus in Ogun - P.M. News -
PM News,
17 hours ago
