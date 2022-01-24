Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AFCON: CBN gov, Air Peace boss, govt officials distracted Super Eagles —Ex-goalkeeper
News photo The Punch  - The constant calls and promises of cash rewards from top government functionaries and prominent Nigerians distracted the Super Eagles which contributed to their ultimate defeat and exit from the Africa Cup of Nations, a former goalkeeper of the Super ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

AFCON: CBN Gov, Air Peace Boss, Govt Officials Distracted Super Eagles —Ex-goalkeeper TV360 Nigeria:
AFCON: CBN Gov, Air Peace Boss, Govt Officials Distracted Super Eagles —Ex-goalkeeper
AFCON: CBN governor, Air Peace boss, government officials distracted Super Eagles —Ex-goalkeeper The Eagle Online:
AFCON: CBN governor, Air Peace boss, government officials distracted Super Eagles —Ex-goalkeeper
AFCON 2021: CBN gov, Air Peace boss, govt officials distracted Super Eagles —Ex-goalkeeper Nigerian Eye:
AFCON 2021: CBN gov, Air Peace boss, govt officials distracted Super Eagles —Ex-goalkeeper
AFCON: CBN gov, Air Peace boss, govt officials distracted Super Eagles —Ex-goalkeeper News Breakers:
AFCON: CBN gov, Air Peace boss, govt officials distracted Super Eagles —Ex-goalkeeper
AFCON: CBN Gov, Air Peace Boss, Govt Officials Distracted Super Eagles — Ex-Goalkeeper Tori News:
AFCON: CBN Gov, Air Peace Boss, Govt Officials Distracted Super Eagles — Ex-Goalkeeper


   More Picks
1 AFCON 2021: Blame Buhari, Okoye – Nigerians react as Super Eagles crash out - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
2 2023: God can pick female president from Living Faith Church – Bishop Oyedepo - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
3 ''He's the reason Tunisia defeated Nigeria so disastrously '- Reno Omokri blames President Buhari for Super Eagles' 1 - 0 defeat and elimination from 2021 AFCON (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 I Never Asked Nigerians To Vote For Buhari, I Only Posted His Pictures - Dele Momodu - Kanyi Daily, 19 hours ago
5 112 illegal refineries discovered in Rivers council - The Nation, 22 hours ago
6 ‘It’s Presidency Or Nothing’ – Igbos Reject Vice President Slot Ahead Of 2023 Election - Naija Loaded, 5 hours ago
7 Driver crushed to death as truck falls on passenger bus in Ogun - P.M. News - PM News, 15 hours ago
8 PHOTOS: Dangote’s Petrochemicals, Fertiliser Plant Will Accelerate Africa’s Economic Growth, Says AfDB - The Genius Media, 10 hours ago
9 2023: Obasanjo’s rebuff of PDP, sign of imminent failure, says Okechukwu - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
10 Obaseki mourns as Edo NLC chairman, Osayande, dies - The Guardian, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info