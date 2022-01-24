Post News
News at a Glance
I will not pay a dime for my kidnapped commissioner's release, says Gov Diri
Nigerian Tribune
- The Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has vowed that he would not pay any form of ransom to secure the release of his Trade and Investment
24 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Diri rules out payment of ransom for kidnapped commissioner’s release
The Nation:
Diri rules out payment of ransom for kidnapped commissioner’s release
The Sun:
Diri rules out payment of ransom for kidnapped commissioner’s release – The Sun Nigeria
Peoples Gazette:
Gov. Diri removes Bayelsa ruler, others over kidnap of commissioner
Prompt News:
Gov. Diri says won’t pay ransom for kidnapped commissioner’s release
The Street Journal:
Diri Rules Out Payment Of Ransom For Kidnapped Commissioner’s Release
Pulse Nigeria:
Diri says he won't pay ransom to kidnappers to release his commissioner
The Eagle Online:
Diri rules out payment of ransom for kidnapped commissioner’s release
News Diary Online:
Diri rules out payment of ransom for kidnapped commissioner’s release
The News Guru:
Diri rules out payment of ransom for kidnapped Bayelsa commissioner
News Breakers:
Diri rules out payment of ransom for kidnapped commissioner’s release
Global Village Extra:
Kidnapped Commissioner’s Release: Diri Rules Out Payment Of Ransom
More Picks
1
Former House of Reps speaker, Yakubu Dogara stripped of traditional title in Bauchi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
Fuel subsidy removal: Abort nationwide protest – Senate President begs NLC, TUC -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
3
AFCON 2021: Iwobi banned for Nigeria’s 2022 World Cup playoff against Ghana -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
4
Nigerian Players, Okoye, Iwobi Get Death Threats After Super Eagles’ AFCON Exit -
Sahara Reporters,
4 hours ago
5
“You really look like Jesus” – Obi Cubana tells Phyno; stirs massive reactions [Video] -
The Info NG,
16 hours ago
6
I will not pay a dime for my kidnapped commissioner's release, says Gov Diri -
Nigerian Tribune,
24 hours ago
7
JAMB rejects apology of born again Christian after he admitted to exam malpractice while writing the entrance exam 21 years ago -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
8
Decision to postpone petrol subsidy removal is linked to 2023 elections - NBA President, Olumide Akpata -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
9
Mercy Aigbe shows off outfit she wore on her wedding engagement to Kazim Adeoti -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
10
AFCON 2021: Super Eagles return to Abuja Monday -
The Nation,
21 hours ago
