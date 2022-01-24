Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Angry youths set ablaze school where Hanifa Abubakar was buried in Kano
The Punch  - Noble Kids Comprehensive College, the school where suspected kidnappers buried a murdered five-year-old girl, Hanifa Abubakar, has been set ablaze by angry youths in Kano.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

