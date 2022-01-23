Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"Don't be deceived by those discouraging you from relocating abroad – Actor, Jokotoye tells Nigerians (video)
Yaba Left Online  - Nollywood actor, Bigval Jokotoye has advised Nigerians not to be deceived by those discouraging them from relocating abroad.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“Don’t Allow Anyone Discourage You From Relocating From Nigeria”-Actor Bigval Jokotoye Naija Loaded:
“Don’t Allow Anyone Discourage You From Relocating From Nigeria”-Actor Bigval Jokotoye
Actor Bigval Jokotoye lashes out at people discouraging others from relocating from Nigeria Top Naija:
Actor Bigval Jokotoye lashes out at people discouraging others from relocating from Nigeria
“Don’t be deceived by those discouraging you from relocating abroad – Actor, Jokotoye tells Nigerians (video) Naija Parrot:
“Don’t be deceived by those discouraging you from relocating abroad – Actor, Jokotoye tells Nigerians (video)
Don Gist Reel:
Don't be deceived by those discouraging you from relocating abroad - BigVal Jokotoye (Video)
“Don’t allow anyone discourage you from relocating from Nigeria”-Actor Bigval Jokotoye Kemi Filani Blog:
“Don’t allow anyone discourage you from relocating from Nigeria”-Actor Bigval Jokotoye


   More Picks
1 AFCON 2021: Blame Buhari, Okoye – Nigerians react as Super Eagles crash out - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
2 2023: God can pick female president from Living Faith Church – Bishop Oyedepo - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
3 ''He's the reason Tunisia defeated Nigeria so disastrously '- Reno Omokri blames President Buhari for Super Eagles' 1 - 0 defeat and elimination from 2021 AFCON (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 I Never Asked Nigerians To Vote For Buhari, I Only Posted His Pictures - Dele Momodu - Kanyi Daily, 19 hours ago
5 112 illegal refineries discovered in Rivers council - The Nation, 22 hours ago
6 ‘It’s Presidency Or Nothing’ – Igbos Reject Vice President Slot Ahead Of 2023 Election - Naija Loaded, 5 hours ago
7 Driver crushed to death as truck falls on passenger bus in Ogun - P.M. News - PM News, 15 hours ago
8 PHOTOS: Dangote’s Petrochemicals, Fertiliser Plant Will Accelerate Africa’s Economic Growth, Says AfDB - The Genius Media, 10 hours ago
9 2023: Obasanjo’s rebuff of PDP, sign of imminent failure, says Okechukwu - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
10 Obaseki mourns as Edo NLC chairman, Osayande, dies - The Guardian, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info