Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


World can end Covid emergency this year: WHO chief
News photo The Guardian  - The head of the World Health Organization said on Monday that the planet can end the Covid-19 emergency this year, although the virus last week killed someone every 12 seconds.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

World Can End Covid Emergency This Year: WHO Chief The Street Journal:
World Can End Covid Emergency This Year: WHO Chief
COVID-19 pandemic can end this year, says WHO chief Daily Nigerian:
COVID-19 pandemic can end this year, says WHO chief
Acute phase of COVID-19 pandemic can end this year — WHO chief News Diary Online:
Acute phase of COVID-19 pandemic can end this year — WHO chief
Acute phase of COVID-19 pandemic can end this year — WHO chief Prompt News:
Acute phase of COVID-19 pandemic can end this year — WHO chief
World can end Covid emergency this year: WHO chief News Breakers:
World can end Covid emergency this year: WHO chief
Global COVID-19 Emergency Could End This Year, says WHO Global Upfront:
Global COVID-19 Emergency Could End This Year, says WHO


   More Picks
1 You deserve to be celebrated - Maduka Okoye's stunning girlfriend shows support for her boo after Nigeria's AFCON lost to Tunisia - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 AFCON 2021: Blame Buhari, Okoye – Nigerians react as Super Eagles crash out - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
3 2023: God can pick female president from Living Faith Church – Bishop Oyedepo - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
4 ‘It’s Presidency Or Nothing’ – Igbos Reject Vice President Slot Ahead Of 2023 Election - Naija Loaded, 9 hours ago
5 ''He's the reason Tunisia defeated Nigeria so disastrously '- Reno Omokri blames President Buhari for Super Eagles' 1 - 0 defeat and elimination from 2021 AFCON (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
6 AFCON: Burkina Faso defeat Gabon on penalties, progress to Quarter final - Daily Trust, 23 hours ago
7 I Never Asked Nigerians To Vote For Buhari, I Only Posted His Pictures - Dele Momodu - Kanyi Daily, 23 hours ago
8 Singer Portable's 'hookup partner' flashes her panties in new video as they get goofy (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 "Don't give me work" Yemi Alade responds to follower who advised her to collaborate with other female Nigerian artistes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 Two police officers killed, one abducted as gunmen attack community in Jigawa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 32 mins ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info