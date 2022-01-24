Post News
News at a Glance
Buhari Not In Support Of Fuel Subsidy Removal – Petroleum Minister
Channels Television
- The Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, said President Muhammadu Buhari is not in support of the calls for the removal of subsidy on the Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
There won’t be fuel subsidy removal anytime soon – Nigerian govt
Nigerian Tribune:
No fuel subsidy removal on card for now ― Sylva
The Guardian:
Nigeria postpones removal of fuel subsidy over inflation fears
Business Day:
There won’t be fuel subsidy removal anytime soon – Nigerian govt
Ripples Nigeria:
Nigerian govt not considering fuel subsidy removal now —Minister Timipre Sylva
The Trent:
Nigerian Gov't Suspends Fuel Subsidy Removal
The Street Journal:
Nigeria Postpones Removal Of Fuel Subsidy Over Inflation Fears
Nigerian Eye:
There won’t be fuel subsidy removal anytime soon – Nigerian govt
Sundiata Post:
There Won’t Be Fuel Subsidy Removal Anytime Soon – Nigerian Govt
The Will:
FG Postpones Fuel Subsidy Removal Indefinitely
News Break:
FG Bows To Pressure, Postpones Fuel Subsidy Removal
News Diary Online:
FG won’t remove fuel subsidy now – Minister, Timipre Sylva
See Naija:
There won’t be fuel subsidy removal anytime soon – Nigerian govt
Edujandon:
There won’t be fuel subsidy removal anytime soon – Nigerian Govt.
News Breakers:
There won’t be fuel subsidy removal anytime soon – Nigerian govt
Investor King:
FG Suspends Removal of Fuel Subsidy Over Inflation Concerns | Investors King
Tori News:
There Won’t Be Fuel Subsidy Removal Anytime Soon – Nigerian Govt
More Picks
1
Buhari Not In Support Of Fuel Subsidy Removal – Petroleum Minister -
Channels Television,
9 hours ago
2
AFCON 2021: Kanu Nwankwo reacts as Nigeria crash out after 1-0 loss to Tunisia -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
3
You deserve to be celebrated - Maduka Okoye's stunning girlfriend shows support for her boo after Nigeria's AFCON lost to Tunisia -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
4
2023: We'll support Tinubu because he helped us when he was Lagos governor - Miyetti-Allah -
Daily Nigerian,
12 hours ago
5
‘It’s Presidency Or Nothing’ – Igbos Reject Vice President Slot Ahead Of 2023 Election -
Naija Loaded,
14 hours ago
6
JAMB rejects apology of born again Christian after he admitted to exam malpractice while writing the entrance exam 21 years ago -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
7
''He's the reason Tunisia defeated Nigeria so disastrously '- Reno Omokri blames President Buhari for Super Eagles' 1 - 0 defeat and elimination from 2021 AFCON (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
8
Singer Portable's 'hookup partner' flashes her panties in new video as they get goofy (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
9
"Don't give me work" Yemi Alade responds to follower who advised her to collaborate with other female Nigerian artistes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
10
AFCON 2021: Don’t blame Buhari for Super Eagles defeat against Tunisia – Moghalu -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
