JAMB to refund N4,000 to 2021 candidates who failed to complete registration
News photo The Punch  - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board on Monday stated that it would refund N4,000 deposit paid by candidates who failed to complete the registration process for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and the Direct Entry Examinations.

10 hours ago
