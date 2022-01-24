Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kaduna man Ismaila Bello drags in-law to court for abducting wife, baby - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - A 40-year-old man, Ismail Bello drags wife’s aunt, Hafsat Auwal before a Shari’a court sitting in Kaduna for abducting his wife and child.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

   More Picks
1 AFCON 2021: Kanu Nwankwo reacts as Nigeria crash out after 1-0 loss to Tunisia - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
2 You deserve to be celebrated - Maduka Okoye's stunning girlfriend shows support for her boo after Nigeria's AFCON lost to Tunisia - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 2023: We'll support Tinubu because he helped us when he was Lagos governor - Miyetti-Allah - Daily Nigerian, 14 hours ago
4 ‘It’s Presidency Or Nothing’ – Igbos Reject Vice President Slot Ahead Of 2023 Election - Naija Loaded, 15 hours ago
5 JAMB rejects apology of born again Christian after he admitted to exam malpractice while writing the entrance exam 21 years ago - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 Singer Portable's 'hookup partner' flashes her panties in new video as they get goofy (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 "Don't give me work" Yemi Alade responds to follower who advised her to collaborate with other female Nigerian artistes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 PHOTOS: Dangote’s Petrochemicals, Fertiliser Plant Will Accelerate Africa’s Economic Growth, Says AfDB - The Genius Media, 20 hours ago
9 Former House of Reps speaker, Yakubu Dogara stripped of traditional title in Bauchi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
10 AFCON 2021: ‘I no longer watch football because of Nigeria, Arsenal’ – Naira Marley - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
