Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Olakira Reveals New Collaboration with Maserati | WATCH
Not Just OK
- Nigerian singer, Olakira has been signed on a new collaboration deal by an automobile company, Maserati, the focus of his 2020 hit song, In My Maserati.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Olakira bags Maserati automobile endorsement
Independent:
Olakira Bags Maserati Automobile Endorsement
Correct NG:
Olakira bags deal with Maserati, receives brand new car [Video]
Mp3 Bullet:
Olakira announces his new deal with Maserati
Jaguda.com:
Olakira Inks Global Endorsement Deal with Maserati
Gist Reel:
Olakira bags ambassadorial deal with Maserati, receives new car (Video)
Naija on Point:
Olakira bags deal with Maserati, receives brand new car [Video]
More Picks
1
Buhari Not In Support Of Fuel Subsidy Removal – Petroleum Minister -
Channels Television,
9 hours ago
2
AFCON 2021: Kanu Nwankwo reacts as Nigeria crash out after 1-0 loss to Tunisia -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
3
You deserve to be celebrated - Maduka Okoye's stunning girlfriend shows support for her boo after Nigeria's AFCON lost to Tunisia -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
4
2023: We'll support Tinubu because he helped us when he was Lagos governor - Miyetti-Allah -
Daily Nigerian,
12 hours ago
5
‘It’s Presidency Or Nothing’ – Igbos Reject Vice President Slot Ahead Of 2023 Election -
Naija Loaded,
14 hours ago
6
JAMB rejects apology of born again Christian after he admitted to exam malpractice while writing the entrance exam 21 years ago -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
7
''He's the reason Tunisia defeated Nigeria so disastrously '- Reno Omokri blames President Buhari for Super Eagles' 1 - 0 defeat and elimination from 2021 AFCON (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
8
Singer Portable's 'hookup partner' flashes her panties in new video as they get goofy (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
9
"Don't give me work" Yemi Alade responds to follower who advised her to collaborate with other female Nigerian artistes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
10
AFCON 2021: Don’t blame Buhari for Super Eagles defeat against Tunisia – Moghalu -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...