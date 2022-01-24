Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gunman shot dead, many injured at German university in Heidelberg - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - One person died and multiple others were injured after a gunman opened fire in a lecture hall in a university in Heidelberg, Germany.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Heidelberg shooting: At least one dead as gunman open fires near university Linda Ikeji Blog:
Heidelberg shooting: At least one dead as gunman open fires near university
One dead, three injured in German campus shooting The Punch:
One dead, three injured in German campus shooting
Student opens fire in German lecture hall The Nation:
Student opens fire in German lecture hall
Gunman opens fire at German university students Peoples Gazette:
Gunman opens fire at German university students
Several wounded in shooting at Germany’s Heidelberg University News Breakers:
Several wounded in shooting at Germany’s Heidelberg University
Gunman Killed and Several Injured in Attack at German University Monte Oz Live:
Gunman Killed and Several Injured in Attack at German University
Germany shooting: Gunman dead after killing 1, injuring 3 at Heidelberg University, police confirm Nigeria Breaking News:
Germany shooting: Gunman dead after killing 1, injuring 3 at Heidelberg University, police confirm


   More Picks
1 Former House of Reps speaker, Yakubu Dogara stripped of traditional title in Bauchi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Fuel subsidy removal: Abort nationwide protest – Senate President begs NLC, TUC - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
3 AFCON 2021: Iwobi banned for Nigeria’s 2022 World Cup playoff against Ghana - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 Nigerian Players, Okoye, Iwobi Get Death Threats After Super Eagles’ AFCON Exit - Sahara Reporters, 4 hours ago
5 “You really look like Jesus” – Obi Cubana tells Phyno; stirs massive reactions [Video] - The Info NG, 16 hours ago
6 I will not pay a dime for my kidnapped commissioner's release, says Gov Diri - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
7 JAMB rejects apology of born again Christian after he admitted to exam malpractice while writing the entrance exam 21 years ago - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 Decision to postpone petrol subsidy removal is linked to 2023 elections - NBA President, Olumide Akpata - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Mercy Aigbe shows off outfit she wore on her wedding engagement to Kazim Adeoti - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
10 AFCON 2021: Super Eagles return to Abuja Monday - The Nation, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info