Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


What a wicked world we live in, My home is covered with the blood of Jesus - Actress Toro Aramide writes after former BFF, Mercy Aigbe unveiled her new man
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Actress Toro Aramide has shared a cryptic post, hours after her former BFF Mercy Aigbe unveiled her new man, Kazim Adeoti, who is said to be married.

 

In her Instagram post, Toro

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

"What a wicked world we live in, my home is covered with the blood of Jesus" – Actress, Toro Aramide shares cryptic post after her former bestie, Mercy Aigbe unveiled her new man Yaba Left Online:
"What a wicked world we live in, my home is covered with the blood of Jesus" – Actress, Toro Aramide shares cryptic post after her former bestie, Mercy Aigbe unveiled her new man
“My home is covered with blood of Jesus” – Actress, Toro Aramide shares cryptic post after Mercy Aigbe shows her new man The Info NG:
“My home is covered with blood of Jesus” – Actress, Toro Aramide shares cryptic post after Mercy Aigbe shows her new man
“What a wicked world we live in, my home is covered with the blood of Jesus” – Actress, Toro Aramide shares cryptic post after her former bestie, Mercy Aigbe unveiled her new man Naija Parrot:
“What a wicked world we live in, my home is covered with the blood of Jesus” – Actress, Toro Aramide shares cryptic post after her former bestie, Mercy Aigbe unveiled her new man
“My Home Is Covered With the Blood of Jesus – Actress Toro Aramide Writes After Ex-BFF, Mercy Aigbe Unveiled Her New Boo Gist Lovers:
“My Home Is Covered With the Blood of Jesus – Actress Toro Aramide Writes After Ex-BFF, Mercy Aigbe Unveiled Her New Boo
What A Wicked World We Live In - Actress Toro Aramide Shares Cryptic Post After Mercy Aigbe Unveiled Her New Man Tori News:
What A Wicked World We Live In - Actress Toro Aramide Shares Cryptic Post After Mercy Aigbe Unveiled Her New Man


   More Picks
1 You deserve to be celebrated - Maduka Okoye's stunning girlfriend shows support for her boo after Nigeria's AFCON lost to Tunisia - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 There won’t be fuel subsidy removal anytime soon – Nigerian govt - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
3 AFCON 2021: Blame Buhari, Okoye – Nigerians react as Super Eagles crash out - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
4 2023: We'll support Tinubu because he helped us when he was Lagos governor - Miyetti-Allah - Daily Nigerian, 11 hours ago
5 ‘It’s Presidency Or Nothing’ – Igbos Reject Vice President Slot Ahead Of 2023 Election - Naija Loaded, 12 hours ago
6 Two police officers killed, one abducted as gunmen attack community in Jigawa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 JAMB rejects apology of born again Christian after he admitted to exam malpractice while writing the entrance exam 21 years ago - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 ''He's the reason Tunisia defeated Nigeria so disastrously '- Reno Omokri blames President Buhari for Super Eagles' 1 - 0 defeat and elimination from 2021 AFCON (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Singer Portable's 'hookup partner' flashes her panties in new video as they get goofy (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 "Don't give me work" Yemi Alade responds to follower who advised her to collaborate with other female Nigerian artistes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info