Apologise for saying you do not believe in one Nigeria – APC Chieftain to Tinubu Daily Post - A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Plateau, Saleh Mandung Zazzaga have asked the National leader of the APC, Ahmed Bola Tinubu to apologise to Nigerians over comments made years ago against Nigeria. Zazzaga tasked Tinubu to apologise ...



News Credibility Score: 99%