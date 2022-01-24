Post News
News at a Glance
Mercy Aigbe shows off outfit she wore on her wedding engagement to Kazim Adeoti
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Actress Mercy Aigbe has taken to her IG page to show off her full look on her engagement day to her boo, Kazim Adeoti.
Mercy went public with their relationship on Sunday as she geare
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Actress, Mercy Aigbe Shares Wedding Photos Despite Backlash Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has continued to ignore the reactions that have trailed the unveiling of her new lover, Kazim Adeoti. Adeoti, who marks his birthday on Monday has featured
Information Nigeria:
Mercy Aigbe Shows Off Outfit She Wore On Her Wedding Engagement to Kazim Adeoti (Video)
Pulse Nigeria:
Mercy Aigbe shares video from her 'traditional wedding' to Kazim Adeoti
Monte Oz Live:
Mercy Aigbe Shows Off Outfit She Wore on Her Wedding Engagement to Kazim Adeoti
Naija News:
Video Emerge Of Mercy Aigbe Dancing Happily With New Husband
News Breakers:
Mercy Aigbe shares video from her ‘traditional wedding’ to Kazim Adeoti – Pulse Nigeria
Gist Reel:
Actress Mercy Aigbe shows off outfit she wore for her engagement to her new husband Kazim Adeoti
Kemi Filani Blog:
Drunk in love! Mercy Aigbe hints on going on honeymoon with new husband
More Picks
1
AFCON 2021: Kanu Nwankwo reacts as Nigeria crash out after 1-0 loss to Tunisia -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
2
You deserve to be celebrated - Maduka Okoye's stunning girlfriend shows support for her boo after Nigeria's AFCON lost to Tunisia -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
2023: We'll support Tinubu because he helped us when he was Lagos governor - Miyetti-Allah -
Daily Nigerian,
15 hours ago
4
‘It’s Presidency Or Nothing’ – Igbos Reject Vice President Slot Ahead Of 2023 Election -
Naija Loaded,
17 hours ago
5
JAMB rejects apology of born again Christian after he admitted to exam malpractice while writing the entrance exam 21 years ago -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
6
Singer Portable's 'hookup partner' flashes her panties in new video as they get goofy (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
7
"Don't give me work" Yemi Alade responds to follower who advised her to collaborate with other female Nigerian artistes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
8
PHOTOS: Dangote’s Petrochemicals, Fertiliser Plant Will Accelerate Africa’s Economic Growth, Says AfDB -
The Genius Media,
22 hours ago
9
Former House of Reps speaker, Yakubu Dogara stripped of traditional title in Bauchi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
10
Fuel subsidy removal: Abort nationwide protest – Senate President begs NLC, TUC -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
