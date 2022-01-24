Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Man, 40, allegedly beats, strangles 38-yr-old lover to death as Police seek ‘logistics fund’ to investigate suspect
News photo Vanguard News  - The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a 40-year-old mechanic, Olasunkami Oluwole for allegedly beating and strangling his lover to death at the Oke Igbo community in Ondo state.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

