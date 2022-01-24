Man, 40, allegedly beats, strangles 38-yr-old lover to death as Police seek ‘logistics fund’ to investigate suspect

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
AFCON 2021: Kanu Nwankwo reacts as Nigeria crash out after 1-0 loss to Tunisia - Daily Post,
20 hours ago
|
2
|
You deserve to be celebrated - Maduka Okoye's stunning girlfriend shows support for her boo after Nigeria's AFCON lost to Tunisia - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
|
3
|
Former House of Reps speaker, Yakubu Dogara stripped of traditional title in Bauchi - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
|
4
|
2023: We'll support Tinubu because he helped us when he was Lagos governor - Miyetti-Allah - Daily Nigerian,
20 hours ago
|
5
|
‘It’s Presidency Or Nothing’ – Igbos Reject Vice President Slot Ahead Of 2023 Election - Naija Loaded,
21 hours ago
|
6
|
Fuel subsidy removal: Abort nationwide protest – Senate President begs NLC, TUC - Daily Post,
13 hours ago
|
7
|
JAMB rejects apology of born again Christian after he admitted to exam malpractice while writing the entrance exam 21 years ago - Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
|
8
|
AFCON 2021: Iwobi banned for Nigeria’s 2022 World Cup playoff against Ghana - Daily Post,
14 hours ago
|
9
|
Mercy Aigbe shows off outfit she wore on her wedding engagement to Kazim Adeoti - Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
|
10
|
Singer Portable's 'hookup partner' flashes her panties in new video as they get goofy (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago