Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


If you’re over 30 and still sleeping with a married man: Shade Ladipo
News photo Information Nigeria  - Media personality, Shade Ladipo has dropped a shade hours after actress Mercy Aigbe unveiled her new man, Kazim Adeoti, an investorpartner at Ibaka TV, who is allegedly a married man.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Shade Ladipo Tackles Mercy Aigbe Over Dating A Married Man Independent:
Shade Ladipo Tackles Mercy Aigbe Over Dating A Married Man
Shade Ladipo slams actress Mercy Aigbe Top Naija:
Shade Ladipo slams actress Mercy Aigbe
Shade Ladipo shades actress Mercy Aigbe News Breakers:
Shade Ladipo shades actress Mercy Aigbe
Mercy Aigbe’s New Boo: Media personality Shade Ladipo reacts Instablog 9ja:
Mercy Aigbe’s New Boo: Media personality Shade Ladipo reacts
If You Monte Oz Live:
If You're Over 30 and Still Sleeping With a Married Man, I Feel Sorry For You. You Don't See Yourself Worth Beyond Being a Possible Home Destroyer - Shade Ladipo Drops Shade After Mercy Aigbe Unveiled Her Man
Mercy Aigbe and her ex husband with her present husband and his ex wife! Wheeeew Gist Reel:
Mercy Aigbe and her ex husband with her present husband and his ex wife! Wheeeew
Outrage As Mercy Aigbe Marries Ex-husband The New Diplomat:
Outrage As Mercy Aigbe Marries Ex-husband's Bestie!
OAP Shade Ladipo Reacts After Mercy Aigbe Unveiled Her New Man Naija News:
OAP Shade Ladipo Reacts After Mercy Aigbe Unveiled Her New Man


   More Picks
1 You deserve to be celebrated - Maduka Okoye's stunning girlfriend shows support for her boo after Nigeria's AFCON lost to Tunisia - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 There won’t be fuel subsidy removal anytime soon – Nigerian govt - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
3 AFCON 2021: Blame Buhari, Okoye – Nigerians react as Super Eagles crash out - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
4 2023: God can pick female president from Living Faith Church – Bishop Oyedepo - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
5 2023: We'll support Tinubu because he helped us when he was Lagos governor - Miyetti-Allah - Daily Nigerian, 9 hours ago
6 ‘It’s Presidency Or Nothing’ – Igbos Reject Vice President Slot Ahead Of 2023 Election - Naija Loaded, 11 hours ago
7 JAMB rejects apology of born again Christian after he admitted to exam malpractice while writing the entrance exam 21 years ago - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 ''He's the reason Tunisia defeated Nigeria so disastrously '- Reno Omokri blames President Buhari for Super Eagles' 1 - 0 defeat and elimination from 2021 AFCON (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 My refinery will kick off before September – Dangote - Daily Trust, 1 day ago
10 Singer Portable's 'hookup partner' flashes her panties in new video as they get goofy (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info