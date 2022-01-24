Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
NABTEB not acceptable as requirement for direct entry admissions —JAMB
The Punch
- The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has said the National Business and Technical Examinations Board advanced level certificate is not acceptable as an entry requirement for Direct Entry into tertiary institutions.
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
JAMB rejects NABTEB A level as entry requirement for DE
Independent:
JAMB Rejects NABTEB A level As Entry Requirement For DE
The Nigeria Lawyer:
NABTEB Not Acceptable As Requirement For Direct Entry Admissions - JAMB
The Eagle Online:
JAMB rejects NABTEB as requirement for direct entry admission
Naija News:
NABTEB Not Acceptable As Requirement For Direct Entry Admission – JAMB
News Breakers:
NABTEB not acceptable as requirement for direct entry admissions —JAMB
Within Nigeria:
JAMB rejects NABTEB A Level as entry requirement for Direct Entry
More Picks
1
AFCON 2021: Kanu Nwankwo reacts as Nigeria crash out after 1-0 loss to Tunisia -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
2
You deserve to be celebrated - Maduka Okoye's stunning girlfriend shows support for her boo after Nigeria's AFCON lost to Tunisia -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
Former House of Reps speaker, Yakubu Dogara stripped of traditional title in Bauchi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
4
2023: We'll support Tinubu because he helped us when he was Lagos governor - Miyetti-Allah -
Daily Nigerian,
20 hours ago
5
‘It’s Presidency Or Nothing’ – Igbos Reject Vice President Slot Ahead Of 2023 Election -
Naija Loaded,
21 hours ago
6
JAMB rejects apology of born again Christian after he admitted to exam malpractice while writing the entrance exam 21 years ago -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
7
Fuel subsidy removal: Abort nationwide protest – Senate President begs NLC, TUC -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
8
AFCON 2021: Iwobi banned for Nigeria’s 2022 World Cup playoff against Ghana -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
9
Mercy Aigbe shows off outfit she wore on her wedding engagement to Kazim Adeoti -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
10
Singer Portable's 'hookup partner' flashes her panties in new video as they get goofy (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...