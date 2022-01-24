Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NABTEB not acceptable as requirement for direct entry admissions —JAMB
News photo The Punch  - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has said the National Business and Technical Examinations Board advanced level certificate is not acceptable as an entry requirement for Direct Entry into tertiary institutions.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

