Zamfara police arrest fake lawyer in Shari'a court
News photo Daily Post  - Zamfara State Police Command has paraded a fake lawyer whose name was given as Chukwuka Jude with a fake identification card, rubber stamp and letterhead

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

