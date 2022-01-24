Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


IPOB/Kanu: Igbos Will Soon Rise Against Sit-at-Home Orders In the Southeast – Asari Dokubo
Information Nigeria  - The Indigenous People of Biafra and its leader Nnamdi Kanu have been called out by Asari Dokubo, a former Niger Delta militant leader over sit-at-home orders imposed in the Southeast. Dokubo warned that the continued sit-at-home order across the ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

IPOB/Kanu: Igbos Will Soon Rise Against Sit-at-Home Orders In the Southeast – Asari Dokubo Naija Loaded:
IPOB/Kanu: Igbos Will Soon Rise Against Sit-at-Home Orders In the Southeast – Asari Dokubo
Asari Dokubo Spits Fire Over Sit-at-home Order In Southeast News Break:
Asari Dokubo Spits Fire Over Sit-at-home Order In Southeast
IPOB: Asari Dokubo Tackles Kanu, Says Igbos Will Soon Rise Against Sit-at-home Orders Global Village Extra:
IPOB: Asari Dokubo Tackles Kanu, Says Igbos Will Soon Rise Against Sit-at-home Orders
Biafra: Asari Dokubo Tackles Nnamdi Kanu Over IPOB Sit-At-Home Order, Says “I’m Richer Than Him” Naija News:
Biafra: Asari Dokubo Tackles Nnamdi Kanu Over IPOB Sit-At-Home Order, Says “I’m Richer Than Him”
IPOB/Kanu: Igbos Will Soon Rise Against Sit-at-Home Orders In the Southeast – Asari Dokubo (Video) Tori News:
IPOB/Kanu: Igbos Will Soon Rise Against Sit-at-Home Orders In the Southeast – Asari Dokubo (Video)


   More Picks
1 AFCON 2021: Kanu Nwankwo reacts as Nigeria crash out after 1-0 loss to Tunisia - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
2 You deserve to be celebrated - Maduka Okoye's stunning girlfriend shows support for her boo after Nigeria's AFCON lost to Tunisia - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 2023: We'll support Tinubu because he helped us when he was Lagos governor - Miyetti-Allah - Daily Nigerian, 14 hours ago
4 ‘It’s Presidency Or Nothing’ – Igbos Reject Vice President Slot Ahead Of 2023 Election - Naija Loaded, 15 hours ago
5 JAMB rejects apology of born again Christian after he admitted to exam malpractice while writing the entrance exam 21 years ago - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 Singer Portable's 'hookup partner' flashes her panties in new video as they get goofy (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 "Don't give me work" Yemi Alade responds to follower who advised her to collaborate with other female Nigerian artistes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 PHOTOS: Dangote’s Petrochemicals, Fertiliser Plant Will Accelerate Africa’s Economic Growth, Says AfDB - The Genius Media, 20 hours ago
9 Former House of Reps speaker, Yakubu Dogara stripped of traditional title in Bauchi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
10 AFCON 2021: ‘I no longer watch football because of Nigeria, Arsenal’ – Naira Marley - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info