News at a Glance
AFCON: Gambia Beats Guinea, Reaches Quarterfinals In First AFCON Appearance
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
AFCON Hosts Cameroon Labour To Beat Comoros
The Punch:
Hosts Cameroon labour to beat Comoros deprived of keeper
Peoples Gazette:
AFCON 2021: Cameroon sweat to overcome Comoros
The Street Journal:
AFCON Hosts Cameroon Labour To Beat Comoros
Prompt News:
AFCON: Hosts Cameroon sweat to defeat Comoros
The Eagle Online:
Hosts Cameroon sweat to overcome Comoros who played with defender as goalkeeper
1st for Credible News:
AFCON 2021: Hosts Cameroon labour to beat Comoros who played with 10 men, defender in goal
News Breakers:
Hosts Cameroon labour to beat Comoros deprived of keeper
More Picks
1
AFCON 2021: Kanu Nwankwo reacts as Nigeria crash out after 1-0 loss to Tunisia -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
2
You deserve to be celebrated - Maduka Okoye's stunning girlfriend shows support for her boo after Nigeria's AFCON lost to Tunisia -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
Fuel subsidy removal: Abort nationwide protest – Senate President begs NLC, TUC -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
4
Former House of Reps speaker, Yakubu Dogara stripped of traditional title in Bauchi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
5
2023: We'll support Tinubu because he helped us when he was Lagos governor - Miyetti-Allah -
Daily Nigerian,
22 hours ago
6
‘It’s Presidency Or Nothing’ – Igbos Reject Vice President Slot Ahead Of 2023 Election -
Naija Loaded,
23 hours ago
7
AFCON 2021: Iwobi banned for Nigeria’s 2022 World Cup playoff against Ghana -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
8
JAMB rejects apology of born again Christian after he admitted to exam malpractice while writing the entrance exam 21 years ago -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
9
Mercy Aigbe shows off outfit she wore on her wedding engagement to Kazim Adeoti -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
10
Singer Portable's 'hookup partner' flashes her panties in new video as they get goofy (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
One moment please...