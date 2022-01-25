Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Hanifa: I'll immediately sign culprits' death warrants if sentenced - Ganduje
Daily Post  - Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has said that he will not waste a second in signing the death warrants of those behind the gruesome murder

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Hanifa: I’ll immediately sign culprits’ death warrants if sentenced – Ganduje Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has said that he will not waste a second in signing the death warrants of those behind the gruesome murder of five-year-old ... Daily Times:
Hanifa: I’ll immediately sign culprits’ death warrants if sentenced – Ganduje Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has said that he will not waste a second in signing the death warrants of those behind the gruesome murder of five-year-old ...
Hanifa’s Murder: I won’t hesitate to sign death sentence of killer if… — Ganduje Vanguard News:
Hanifa’s Murder: I won’t hesitate to sign death sentence of killer if… — Ganduje
Hanifa Abubakar: Ganduje vows to sign death sentence TV360 Nigeria:
Hanifa Abubakar: Ganduje vows to sign death sentence
Ganduje pledges to sign death warrants of culprits in Hanifa 1st for Credible News:
Ganduje pledges to sign death warrants of culprits in Hanifa's murder case
I Will Sign Hanifa’s Killer Death Warrant If Found Guilty – Ganduje Naija News:
I Will Sign Hanifa’s Killer Death Warrant If Found Guilty – Ganduje


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Labour Congress Confirms Nationwide Protest Despite Government's Suspension Of Fuel Subsidy Removal - Sahara Reporters, 4 hours ago
2 NBA finds SAN, six lawyers guilty of influencing judges to give conflicting orders - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
3 Nigerian Players, Okoye, Iwobi Get Death Threats After Super Eagles’ AFCON Exit - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
4 "You can't be cheating and still ministering" - Media personality, Bolanle Olukanle says after gospel singer Sammie Okposo admitted to extramarital affair - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 Monarch assassinated, three others burnt to death in Ogun - Daily Trust, 19 hours ago
6 “You really look like Jesus” – Obi Cubana tells Phyno; stirs massive reactions [Video] - The Info NG, 22 hours ago
7 2023 Election: Southeast should consider Atiku, wait till 2027 ― Dokpesi - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
8 2023 presidency: ‘Learn from Ndigbo’ – MURIC slams Afenifere for not supporting Tinubu - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
9 Burkina Faso’s military announces takeover of govt, suspends constitution, dissolves N’Assembly - Ripples Nigeria, 19 hours ago
10 We’ve Set Up Task Force To Dismantle Cartel Behind Mkpuru Mmiri – Marwa - Channels Television, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info