AFCON 2021: Debutant Gambia Stun Guinea, Advance Into Quarter-finals
News photo Complete Sports  - Gambia caused a huge upset at the last-16 stage of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations by stunning Guinea 1-0 to reach the quarter-finals. 

17 hours ago
Gambia knock out Guinea for first AFCON quarter-final - P.M. News PM News:
AFCON: Debutants Gambia stun Guinea to reach quarters The Eagle Online:
Debutants Gambia Continue Dream AFCON With Quarter Final Berth After Beating Guinea The Will:
Highlights from Guinea vs Gambia: 🇬🇳 0-1 🇬🇲 #TeamGambia ￼ go through the #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 ￼ quarter-finals after beating Guinea. #AFCON2021 ￼ SoccerNet Nigeria:
Gambia knock out Guinea for first AFCON quarter-final News Breakers:
1 Former House of Reps speaker, Yakubu Dogara stripped of traditional title in Bauchi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Fuel subsidy removal: Abort nationwide protest – Senate President begs NLC, TUC - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
3 AFCON 2021: Iwobi banned for Nigeria’s 2022 World Cup playoff against Ghana - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 Nigerian Players, Okoye, Iwobi Get Death Threats After Super Eagles’ AFCON Exit - Sahara Reporters, 4 hours ago
5 “You really look like Jesus” – Obi Cubana tells Phyno; stirs massive reactions [Video] - The Info NG, 16 hours ago
6 I will not pay a dime for my kidnapped commissioner's release, says Gov Diri - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
7 JAMB rejects apology of born again Christian after he admitted to exam malpractice while writing the entrance exam 21 years ago - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 Decision to postpone petrol subsidy removal is linked to 2023 elections - NBA President, Olumide Akpata - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Mercy Aigbe shows off outfit she wore on her wedding engagement to Kazim Adeoti - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
10 AFCON 2021: Super Eagles return to Abuja Monday - The Nation, 21 hours ago
