Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Fayemi inaugurates 36-year-old female lawyer, three others as High Court judges
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Monday, sworn in a 36-year-old female lawyer, Blessing Ajileye and three others

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Fayemi swears in four new high court judges Daily Post:
Fayemi swears in four new high court judges
Fayemi Inaugurates 36-Year-Old Female Lawyer, Three Others As High Court Judges The Nigeria Lawyer:
Fayemi Inaugurates 36-Year-Old Female Lawyer, Three Others As High Court Judges
Fayemi inaugurates 36-year-old female lawyer, three others as High Court judges The Eagle Online:
Fayemi inaugurates 36-year-old female lawyer, three others as High Court judges
Fayemi Swears In Four High Court Judges Global Village Extra:
Fayemi Swears In Four High Court Judges
Fayemi swears in four new high court judges Within Nigeria:
Fayemi swears in four new high court judges


   More Picks
1 AFCON 2021: Kanu Nwankwo reacts as Nigeria crash out after 1-0 loss to Tunisia - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
2 You deserve to be celebrated - Maduka Okoye's stunning girlfriend shows support for her boo after Nigeria's AFCON lost to Tunisia - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 2023: We'll support Tinubu because he helped us when he was Lagos governor - Miyetti-Allah - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
4 ‘It’s Presidency Or Nothing’ – Igbos Reject Vice President Slot Ahead Of 2023 Election - Naija Loaded, 20 hours ago
5 JAMB rejects apology of born again Christian after he admitted to exam malpractice while writing the entrance exam 21 years ago - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 Fuel subsidy removal: Abort nationwide protest – Senate President begs NLC, TUC - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
7 AFCON 2021: Iwobi banned for Nigeria’s 2022 World Cup playoff against Ghana - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
8 Former House of Reps speaker, Yakubu Dogara stripped of traditional title in Bauchi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 I will not pay a dime for my kidnapped commissioner's release, says Gov Diri - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
10 Singer Portable's 'hookup partner' flashes her panties in new video as they get goofy (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info