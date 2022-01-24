Post News
Brentford boss Frank signs new deal until 2025
The Guardian
- Brentford boss Thomas Frank has signed a new contract running until 2025, the Premier League club announced on Monday.
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Independent:
Brentford Boss Frank Signs New Long-term Contract
Not Just OK:
Thomas Frank Extends Contract with Brentford
The Street Journal:
Brentford Boss Frank Signs New Deal Until 2025
PM News:
Brentford renew coach Thomas Frank's contract
News Breakers:
Brentford boss Frank signs new deal until 2025
1
AFCON 2021: Kanu Nwankwo reacts as Nigeria crash out after 1-0 loss to Tunisia -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
2
You deserve to be celebrated - Maduka Okoye's stunning girlfriend shows support for her boo after Nigeria's AFCON lost to Tunisia -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
3
2023: We'll support Tinubu because he helped us when he was Lagos governor - Miyetti-Allah -
Daily Nigerian,
14 hours ago
4
‘It’s Presidency Or Nothing’ – Igbos Reject Vice President Slot Ahead Of 2023 Election -
Naija Loaded,
15 hours ago
5
JAMB rejects apology of born again Christian after he admitted to exam malpractice while writing the entrance exam 21 years ago -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
6
Singer Portable's 'hookup partner' flashes her panties in new video as they get goofy (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
7
"Don't give me work" Yemi Alade responds to follower who advised her to collaborate with other female Nigerian artistes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
8
PHOTOS: Dangote’s Petrochemicals, Fertiliser Plant Will Accelerate Africa’s Economic Growth, Says AfDB -
The Genius Media,
20 hours ago
9
Former House of Reps speaker, Yakubu Dogara stripped of traditional title in Bauchi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
10
AFCON 2021: ‘I no longer watch football because of Nigeria, Arsenal’ – Naira Marley -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
