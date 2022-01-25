Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Hanifa's murder: I will assent death sentence once judgment is passed ― Ganduje
Nigerian Tribune  - Gov Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State said once judgment is passed over the gruesome murder of 5-year-old Hanifa Abubakar Abba...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Hanifa Abubakar: Ganduje Vows To Sign Court Judgement Without Delay Channels Television:
Hanifa Abubakar: Ganduje Vows To Sign Court Judgement Without Delay
Hanifa’s Murder: I Will Assent Death Sentence Once Judgment Is Passed - Ganduje The Nigeria Lawyer:
Hanifa’s Murder: I Will Assent Death Sentence Once Judgment Is Passed - Ganduje
Hanifa Abubakar: Ganduje Vows To Sign Court Judgement Without Delay The Street Journal:
Hanifa Abubakar: Ganduje Vows To Sign Court Judgement Without Delay
Hanifa Abubakar: Ganduje Vows To Sign Court Judgement Without Delay News Breakers:
Hanifa Abubakar: Ganduje Vows To Sign Court Judgement Without Delay
Ganduje Vows To Sign Death Warrant For Hanifa Abubakar’s Killer If Judgment Is Passed Kanyi Daily:
Ganduje Vows To Sign Death Warrant For Hanifa Abubakar’s Killer If Judgment Is Passed
Hanifa’s murder: I will assent death sentence once judgment is passed ― Ganduje Within Nigeria:
Hanifa’s murder: I will assent death sentence once judgment is passed ― Ganduje


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Players, Okoye, Iwobi Get Death Threats After Super Eagles’ AFCON Exit - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
2 Former House of Reps speaker, Yakubu Dogara stripped of traditional title in Bauchi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Fuel subsidy removal: Abort nationwide protest – Senate President begs NLC, TUC - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
4 AFCON 2021: Iwobi banned for Nigeria’s 2022 World Cup playoff against Ghana - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 “You really look like Jesus” – Obi Cubana tells Phyno; stirs massive reactions [Video] - The Info NG, 19 hours ago
6 AFCON 2021: Super Eagles return to Abuja Monday - The Nation, 24 hours ago
7 JAMB rejects apology of born again Christian after he admitted to exam malpractice while writing the entrance exam 21 years ago - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
8 Mercy Aigbe shows off outfit she wore on her wedding engagement to Kazim Adeoti - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 FG probes online banks over breach of customers’ data privacy - The Punch, 11 hours ago
10 Mario Balotelli named in Italy squad for first time since 2018 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info