Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Bovi's wife recounts how ectopic pregnancy ruptured in one of her tubes
Pulse Nigeria
- Nigerian comedian Bovi Ugboma and wife Kris [InstagramKrisAsimonye]
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Bovi’s wife recounts near death experience with ectopic pregnancy
EE Live:
How ectopic pregnancy ruptured one of my tubes- Bovi’s wife
News Breakers:
Ectopic pregnancy: Everything you need know about ectopic pregnancy as Bovi wife narrate her experience – BBC News
Motherhood In-Style:
Comedian Bovi’s Wife, Kris Grateful For Life As She Recounts Undergoing A Surgery For An Ectopic Pregnancy Which Ruptured One Of Her Tubes
More Picks
1
Nigerian Players, Okoye, Iwobi Get Death Threats After Super Eagles’ AFCON Exit -
Sahara Reporters,
7 hours ago
2
Former House of Reps speaker, Yakubu Dogara stripped of traditional title in Bauchi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Fuel subsidy removal: Abort nationwide protest – Senate President begs NLC, TUC -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
4
AFCON 2021: Iwobi banned for Nigeria’s 2022 World Cup playoff against Ghana -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
5
“You really look like Jesus” – Obi Cubana tells Phyno; stirs massive reactions [Video] -
The Info NG,
19 hours ago
6
AFCON 2021: Super Eagles return to Abuja Monday -
The Nation,
24 hours ago
7
JAMB rejects apology of born again Christian after he admitted to exam malpractice while writing the entrance exam 21 years ago -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
8
Mercy Aigbe shows off outfit she wore on her wedding engagement to Kazim Adeoti -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
9
FG probes online banks over breach of customers’ data privacy -
The Punch,
11 hours ago
10
Mario Balotelli named in Italy squad for first time since 2018 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...