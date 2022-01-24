Post News
News at a Glance
“When I made my first 200k my mum carried me to go and give pastor as first fruit” – Singer, Blaqbonez remembers his humble beginnings
Yaba Left Online
- Popular Nigerian singer, Emeka Akumefule, better known as Blaqbonez, has taken to social media to reminisce on his days of humble beginnings in the music industry.
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
More Picks
1
Gospel artiste, Sammie Okposo, tenders public apology to his wife after cheating on her with a lady he met in the US in 2021 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
AFCON 2021: Kanu Nwankwo reacts as Nigeria crash out after 1-0 loss to Tunisia -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
3
You deserve to be celebrated - Maduka Okoye's stunning girlfriend shows support for her boo after Nigeria's AFCON lost to Tunisia -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
Fuel subsidy removal: Abort nationwide protest – Senate President begs NLC, TUC -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
5
Former House of Reps speaker, Yakubu Dogara stripped of traditional title in Bauchi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
6
2023: We'll support Tinubu because he helped us when he was Lagos governor - Miyetti-Allah -
Daily Nigerian,
23 hours ago
7
AFCON 2021: Iwobi banned for Nigeria’s 2022 World Cup playoff against Ghana -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
8
JAMB rejects apology of born again Christian after he admitted to exam malpractice while writing the entrance exam 21 years ago -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
9
Mercy Aigbe shows off outfit she wore on her wedding engagement to Kazim Adeoti -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
10
“You really look like Jesus” – Obi Cubana tells Phyno; stirs massive reactions [Video] -
The Info NG,
15 hours ago
