Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


COVID -19: Eight States, FCT log two additional deaths, 241 new infections
The Eagle Online  - The NCDC disclosed this via it verified website on Tuesday morning in its regular daily update on the pandemic in the country.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria Records Two Death, 241 New Infections TVC News Nigeria:
Nigeria Records Two Death, 241 New Infections
One COVID-19 Death Recorded Every 12 Seconds Last Week – WHO Channels Television:
One COVID-19 Death Recorded Every 12 Seconds Last Week – WHO
One COVID-19 Death Recorded Every 12 Seconds Last Week – WHO The Street Journal:
One COVID-19 Death Recorded Every 12 Seconds Last Week – WHO
COVID-19: Nigeria records 241 new infections TV360 Nigeria:
COVID-19: Nigeria records 241 new infections
COVID -19: NCDC logs 2 additional deaths, 241 new infections News Diary Online:
COVID -19: NCDC logs 2 additional deaths, 241 new infections
COVID-19: Nigeria logs 2 deaths, 241 new infections PM News:
COVID-19: Nigeria logs 2 deaths, 241 new infections
One COVID-19 Death Recorded Every 12 Seconds Last Week – WHO News Breakers:
One COVID-19 Death Recorded Every 12 Seconds Last Week – WHO
COVID-19: Nigeria records 241 fresh infections in eight states Within Nigeria:
COVID-19: Nigeria records 241 fresh infections in eight states
One COVID-19 death recorded every 12 seconds last week – WHO - CoreTV News Core TV News:
One COVID-19 death recorded every 12 seconds last week – WHO - CoreTV News


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Players, Okoye, Iwobi Get Death Threats After Super Eagles’ AFCON Exit - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
2 "You can't be cheating and still ministering" - Media personality, Bolanle Olukanle says after gospel singer Sammie Okposo admitted to extramarital affair - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 Monarch assassinated, three others burnt to death in Ogun - Daily Trust, 21 hours ago
4 “You really look like Jesus” – Obi Cubana tells Phyno; stirs massive reactions [Video] - The Info NG, 24 hours ago
5 2023 Election: Southeast should consider Atiku, wait till 2027 ― Dokpesi - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
6 2023 presidency: ‘Learn from Ndigbo’ – MURIC slams Afenifere for not supporting Tinubu - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
7 Burkina Faso’s military announces takeover of govt, suspends constitution, dissolves N’Assembly - Ripples Nigeria, 20 hours ago
8 FG probes online banks over breach of customers’ data privacy - The Punch, 15 hours ago
9 Mario Balotelli named in Italy squad for first time since 2018 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Buhari Has Extended Fuel Subsidy Removal For Another 18 Months – Sylva - Independent, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info