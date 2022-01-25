Post News
News at a Glance
2023 presidency: ‘Learn from Ndigbo’ – MURIC slams Afenifere for not supporting Tinubu
Daily Post
- The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), on Tuesday, tackled the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, over its refusal to support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his 2023 presidential bid.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Eye:
2023 presidency: ‘Learn from Ndigbo’ – MURIC slams Afenifere for not supporting Tinubu
The Eagle Online:
2023: MURIC tackles Afenifere over failure to support Tinubu
PM News:
MURIC tackles Afenifere over refusal to support Tinubu - P.M. News
News Break:
2023: Afenifere’s Refusal To Support Tinubu Part Of Anti-Islam Agenda – MURIC
Observers Times:
2023 presidency: ‘Learn from Ndigbo’ – Islamic group slams Afenifere for not supporting Tinubu
News Breakers:
MURIC tackles Afenifere over refusal to support Tinubu
More Picks
1
Former House of Reps speaker, Yakubu Dogara stripped of traditional title in Bauchi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
Fuel subsidy removal: Abort nationwide protest – Senate President begs NLC, TUC -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
3
AFCON 2021: Iwobi banned for Nigeria’s 2022 World Cup playoff against Ghana -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
4
Nigerian Players, Okoye, Iwobi Get Death Threats After Super Eagles’ AFCON Exit -
Sahara Reporters,
4 hours ago
5
“You really look like Jesus” – Obi Cubana tells Phyno; stirs massive reactions [Video] -
The Info NG,
16 hours ago
6
I will not pay a dime for my kidnapped commissioner's release, says Gov Diri -
Nigerian Tribune,
24 hours ago
7
JAMB rejects apology of born again Christian after he admitted to exam malpractice while writing the entrance exam 21 years ago -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
8
Decision to postpone petrol subsidy removal is linked to 2023 elections - NBA President, Olumide Akpata -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
9
Mercy Aigbe shows off outfit she wore on her wedding engagement to Kazim Adeoti -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
10
AFCON 2021: Super Eagles return to Abuja Monday -
The Nation,
21 hours ago
