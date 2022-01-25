Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Super Eagles Defeat : Encourage them to bounce back and do better next time – President Buhari tells Nigerians
News photo Nigerian Wedding's Blog  - Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to Nigeria’s elimination from the ongoing African Cup of Nations. The Super-Eagles shockingly crashed out in the round-of-16 to Tunisia and...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Super Eagles Defeat : Encourage them to bounce back and do better next time – President Buhari tells Nigerians Yaba Left Online:
Super Eagles Defeat : Encourage them to bounce back and do better next time – President Buhari tells Nigerians
Super Eagles Defeat: Encourage them to bounce back and do better next time – Buhari tells Nigerians Information Nigeria:
Super Eagles Defeat: Encourage them to bounce back and do better next time – Buhari tells Nigerians
Encourage Super Eagles to bounce back and do better next time – Buhari to Nigerians Correct NG:
Encourage Super Eagles to bounce back and do better next time – Buhari to Nigerians
Encourage Super Eagles to bounce back and do better next time – Buhari to Nigerians Naija on Point:
Encourage Super Eagles to bounce back and do better next time – Buhari to Nigerians
Super Eagles Defeat : Encourage them to bounce back and do better next time – President Buhari tells Nigerians Naija Parrot:
Super Eagles Defeat : Encourage them to bounce back and do better next time – President Buhari tells Nigerians
Notwithstanding AFCON Defeat, Buhari Urges Nigerians To Continue To Encourage Super Eagles Yes International! Magazine:
Notwithstanding AFCON Defeat, Buhari Urges Nigerians To Continue To Encourage Super Eagles
Super Eagles Defeat: Encourage them to bounce back and do better next time – Buhari tells Nigerians News Breakers:
Super Eagles Defeat: Encourage them to bounce back and do better next time – Buhari tells Nigerians


   More Picks
1 Former House of Reps speaker, Yakubu Dogara stripped of traditional title in Bauchi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Fuel subsidy removal: Abort nationwide protest – Senate President begs NLC, TUC - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
3 Nigerian Players, Okoye, Iwobi Get Death Threats After Super Eagles’ AFCON Exit - Sahara Reporters, 5 hours ago
4 AFCON 2021: Iwobi banned for Nigeria’s 2022 World Cup playoff against Ghana - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
5 “You really look like Jesus” – Obi Cubana tells Phyno; stirs massive reactions [Video] - The Info NG, 18 hours ago
6 AFCON 2021: Super Eagles return to Abuja Monday - The Nation, 22 hours ago
7 JAMB rejects apology of born again Christian after he admitted to exam malpractice while writing the entrance exam 21 years ago - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Decision to postpone petrol subsidy removal is linked to 2023 elections - NBA President, Olumide Akpata - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 Mercy Aigbe shows off outfit she wore on her wedding engagement to Kazim Adeoti - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 Anthony Joshua on the brink of ''accepting £15million to stand aside and let Oleksandr Usyk fight Tyson Fury '' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info