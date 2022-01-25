Post News
News at a Glance
Super Eagles Defeat : Encourage them to bounce back and do better next time – President Buhari tells Nigerians
Nigerian Wedding's Blog
- Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to Nigeria’s elimination from the ongoing African Cup of Nations. The Super-Eagles shockingly crashed out in the round-of-16 to Tunisia and...
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Super Eagles Defeat : Encourage them to bounce back and do better next time – President Buhari tells Nigerians
Information Nigeria:
Super Eagles Defeat: Encourage them to bounce back and do better next time – Buhari tells Nigerians
Correct NG:
Encourage Super Eagles to bounce back and do better next time – Buhari to Nigerians
Naija on Point:
Encourage Super Eagles to bounce back and do better next time – Buhari to Nigerians
Naija Parrot:
Super Eagles Defeat : Encourage them to bounce back and do better next time – President Buhari tells Nigerians
Yes International! Magazine:
Notwithstanding AFCON Defeat, Buhari Urges Nigerians To Continue To Encourage Super Eagles
News Breakers:
Super Eagles Defeat: Encourage them to bounce back and do better next time – Buhari tells Nigerians
More Picks
1
Former House of Reps speaker, Yakubu Dogara stripped of traditional title in Bauchi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
Fuel subsidy removal: Abort nationwide protest – Senate President begs NLC, TUC -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
3
Nigerian Players, Okoye, Iwobi Get Death Threats After Super Eagles’ AFCON Exit -
Sahara Reporters,
5 hours ago
4
AFCON 2021: Iwobi banned for Nigeria’s 2022 World Cup playoff against Ghana -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
5
“You really look like Jesus” – Obi Cubana tells Phyno; stirs massive reactions [Video] -
The Info NG,
18 hours ago
6
AFCON 2021: Super Eagles return to Abuja Monday -
The Nation,
22 hours ago
7
JAMB rejects apology of born again Christian after he admitted to exam malpractice while writing the entrance exam 21 years ago -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
8
Decision to postpone petrol subsidy removal is linked to 2023 elections - NBA President, Olumide Akpata -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
9
Mercy Aigbe shows off outfit she wore on her wedding engagement to Kazim Adeoti -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
10
Anthony Joshua on the brink of ''accepting £15million to stand aside and let Oleksandr Usyk fight Tyson Fury '' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
