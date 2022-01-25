Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Decision to postpone petrol subsidy removal is linked to 2023 elections - NBA President, Olumide Akpata
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olumide Akpata has said that the federal government's announcement of rescinding its earlier decision of removing petrol subsidy is linked to the 2023 election.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

