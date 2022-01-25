Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Woman drinks her own menstrual blood and uses it as make up on her face, says her husband approves of it (photos)
A married woman and mother has revealed she she collects, drinks and applies her menstrual blood on her skin, claiming it helps to boost her physical and spiritual health .

 

Jasmine Al

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Nigerian Players, Okoye, Iwobi Get Death Threats After Super Eagles’ AFCON Exit - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
2 "You can't be cheating and still ministering" - Media personality, Bolanle Olukanle says after gospel singer Sammie Okposo admitted to extramarital affair - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Adenrele Ogunsanya Lagos4Lagos leader dies, 7 days after birthday - P.M. News - PM News, 15 hours ago
4 2023 presidency: ‘Learn from Ndigbo’ – MURIC slams Afenifere for not supporting Tinubu - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
5 Buhari Has Extended Fuel Subsidy Removal For Another 18 Months – Sylva - Independent, 14 hours ago
6 Igbo people are very harmful to women - Media personality, Kiki Mordi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Mario Balotelli named in Italy squad for first time since 2018 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 Rivers aircraft abandoned by Rotimi Amaechi in Germany since 2012 will be returned - Wike - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
9 COVID -19: Eight States, FCT log two additional deaths, 241 new infections - The Eagle Online, 23 hours ago
10 Watford hire 74 year-old Roy Hodgson as manager [Full club statement] - P.M. News - PM News, 8 hours ago
