Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Gospel artiste, Sammie Okposo, tenders public apology to his wife after cheating on her with a lady he met in the US in 2021
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Gospel artiste, Sammie Okposo, has tendered a public apology to his wife, Ozioma, for cheating on her.
In a statement shared on his Instagram page, Okposo aid he met the said lad
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Infidelity: Gospel singer Sammie Okposo tenders public apology, suspends self from ministry
Yaba Left Online:
Gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, tenders public apology to his wife for cheating on her
Independent:
American-Based Lady Accuses Sammie Okposo Of Impregnating Her
The Street Journal:
Sammie Okposo tenders public apology to wife for cheating, suspends self from ministry
Pulse Nigeria:
Sammie Okposo impregnates American based woman, apologises to family over infidelity
The Dabigal Blog:
Gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, tenders public apology to his wife for cheating on her
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, tenders public apology to his wife for cheating on her
PM News:
ICYMI: Gospel singer Sammie Okposo cheats on wife in U.S.
News Break:
‘I’m Ashamed’, Sammie Okposo Apologises For Impregnanting American-based Woman
The Eagle Online:
Sammie Okposo apologises to wife for impregnating US-based lady
News Wire NGR:
Gospel singer Sammie Okposo has apologised to his wife for cheating on her after a lady accused him of impregnating her
Naija Parrot:
Gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, tenders public apology to his wife for cheating on her
Gist Reel:
Gospel Artiste Sammie Okposo, apologizes to his wife after cheating on her with a lady he met in the US last year.
Correct Kid:
Gospel artiste, Sammie Okposo, tenders public apology to his wife after cheating on her with a lady he met in the US in 2021
Naija News:
Gospel Singer, Sammie Okposo Apologizes To Wife For Cheating
News Breakers:
Sammie Okposo publicly apologises to wife for cheating on her
Instablog 9ja:
Gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, publicly apologizes to his wife for cheating on her.
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Sammie Okposo publicly apologises to wife for cheating on her | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Global Upfront:
Gospel Singer Sammie Okposo Confesses to Cheating on Wife in U.S., Apologises, Pleads for Forgiveness
More Picks
1
Gospel artiste, Sammie Okposo, tenders public apology to his wife after cheating on her with a lady he met in the US in 2021 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
AFCON 2021: Kanu Nwankwo reacts as Nigeria crash out after 1-0 loss to Tunisia -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
3
You deserve to be celebrated - Maduka Okoye's stunning girlfriend shows support for her boo after Nigeria's AFCON lost to Tunisia -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
Fuel subsidy removal: Abort nationwide protest – Senate President begs NLC, TUC -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
5
Former House of Reps speaker, Yakubu Dogara stripped of traditional title in Bauchi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
6
2023: We'll support Tinubu because he helped us when he was Lagos governor - Miyetti-Allah -
Daily Nigerian,
23 hours ago
7
AFCON 2021: Iwobi banned for Nigeria’s 2022 World Cup playoff against Ghana -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
8
JAMB rejects apology of born again Christian after he admitted to exam malpractice while writing the entrance exam 21 years ago -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
9
Mercy Aigbe shows off outfit she wore on her wedding engagement to Kazim Adeoti -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
10
“You really look like Jesus” – Obi Cubana tells Phyno; stirs massive reactions [Video] -
The Info NG,
15 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...