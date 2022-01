Nigerian Players, Okoye, Iwobi Get Death Threats After Super Eagles’ AFCON Exit Sahara Reporters - Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye and midfielder, Alex Iwobi, have been subjected to cyberbullying by fans, including death threats, after Nigeria’s exit from the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon on Sunday following a 1-0 defeat to Tunisia.



News Credibility Score: 99%