Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Mario Balotelli named in Italy squad for first time since 2018
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Mario Balotelli has been named in the Italy squad for the first time since 2018 as the European champions plan for their World Cup play-off semi-final.

 

The former Manchester City and

47 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Mario Balotelli recalled to Italy squad The Punch:
Mario Balotelli recalled to Italy squad
Mario Balotelli recalled to Italy national team The News Guru:
Mario Balotelli recalled to Italy national team
Mario Balotelli recalled by Italy - P.M. News PM News:
Mario Balotelli recalled by Italy - P.M. News
Balotelli recalled by Italy The Eagle Online:
Balotelli recalled by Italy
Mario Balotelli recalled to Italy squad News Breakers:
Mario Balotelli recalled to Italy squad
Mario Balotelli recalled to Italy squad Edujandon:
Mario Balotelli recalled to Italy squad
Mario Balotelli named in Italy squad for first time since 2018 Olajide TV:
Mario Balotelli named in Italy squad for first time since 2018


   More Picks
1 Gospel artiste, Sammie Okposo, tenders public apology to his wife after cheating on her with a lady he met in the US in 2021 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 AFCON 2021: Kanu Nwankwo reacts as Nigeria crash out after 1-0 loss to Tunisia - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
3 You deserve to be celebrated - Maduka Okoye's stunning girlfriend shows support for her boo after Nigeria's AFCON lost to Tunisia - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Fuel subsidy removal: Abort nationwide protest – Senate President begs NLC, TUC - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
5 Former House of Reps speaker, Yakubu Dogara stripped of traditional title in Bauchi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 2023: We'll support Tinubu because he helped us when he was Lagos governor - Miyetti-Allah - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
7 AFCON 2021: Iwobi banned for Nigeria’s 2022 World Cup playoff against Ghana - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
8 JAMB rejects apology of born again Christian after he admitted to exam malpractice while writing the entrance exam 21 years ago - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 Mercy Aigbe shows off outfit she wore on her wedding engagement to Kazim Adeoti - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 “You really look like Jesus” – Obi Cubana tells Phyno; stirs massive reactions [Video] - The Info NG, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info