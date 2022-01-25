Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

VIDEO: Actress Adesua Etomi recounts childbirth ordeal as son clocks one
News photo The Punch  - Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, on Tuesday recounted her childbirth ordeal as she marked the first birthday of her son, Hazaiah, whom she welcomed with her husband, Banky W, early last year.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

