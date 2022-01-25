Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Gospel Singer, Sammie Okposo, Publicly Apologises For Cheating On His Wife
Daily Trust  - Nigerian gospel singer, Sammie Okposo has apologized to his wife for cheating on her. The music star took to his Instagram page on Tuesday to apologise to his wife and family.

5 hours ago
