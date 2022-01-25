Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Adekunle Gold's “Catch Me If You Can" Album features Ty Dolla Sign, Stefflon Don & Fatoumata Diawara
News photo Bella Naija  - It's almost here! Adekunle Gold‘s highly anticipated “Catch Me If You Can,” album is finally dropping on Friday, on February 4, and we really can’t wait. - BellaNaija.com. January 25, 2022

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

