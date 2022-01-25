Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Infidelity: Gospel singer Sammie Okposo tenders public apology, suspends self from ministry – Punch Newspapers
News Breakers  - Infidelity: Gospel singer Sammie Okposo tenders public apology, suspends self from ministry  Punch Newspapers Sammie Okposo apologises for fling with American lady, seeks wife’s forgiveness  The Nation Newspaper ICYMI: Gospel singer Sammie Okposo ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Infidelity: Gospel singer Sammie Okposo tenders public apology, suspends self from ministry The Punch:
Infidelity: Gospel singer Sammie Okposo tenders public apology, suspends self from ministry
Infidelity: Sammie Okposo begs wife, suspends self from music ministration Nigerian Tribune:
Infidelity: Sammie Okposo begs wife, suspends self from music ministration
Sammie Okposo Issues Public Apology For Infidelity The Guardian:
Sammie Okposo Issues Public Apology For Infidelity
Sammie Okposo Issues Public Apology For Infidelity The Street Journal:
Sammie Okposo Issues Public Apology For Infidelity
“I will keep the baby, I don’t believe in abortions”- American lady impregnated by Sammie Okposo reveals Kemi Filani Blog:
“I will keep the baby, I don’t believe in abortions”- American lady impregnated by Sammie Okposo reveals


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Labour Congress Confirms Nationwide Protest Despite Government's Suspension Of Fuel Subsidy Removal - Sahara Reporters, 2 hours ago
2 Decision to postpone petrol subsidy removal is linked to 2023 elections - NBA President, Olumide Akpata - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 NBA finds SAN, six lawyers guilty of influencing judges to give conflicting orders - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
4 Nigerian Players, Okoye, Iwobi Get Death Threats After Super Eagles’ AFCON Exit - Sahara Reporters, 8 hours ago
5 "You can't be cheating and still ministering" - Media personality, Bolanle Olukanle says after gospel singer Sammie Okposo admitted to extramarital affair - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 Monarch assassinated, three others burnt to death in Ogun - Daily Trust, 18 hours ago
7 AFCON 2021: Iwobi banned for Nigeria’s 2022 World Cup playoff against Ghana - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
8 “You really look like Jesus” – Obi Cubana tells Phyno; stirs massive reactions [Video] - The Info NG, 21 hours ago
9 2023 Election: Southeast should consider Atiku, wait till 2027 ― Dokpesi - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
10 2023 presidency: ‘Learn from Ndigbo’ – MURIC slams Afenifere for not supporting Tinubu - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info