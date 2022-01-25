Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Joe Biden Insults Fox News Reporter Over Question On Rising Inflation In US
Sahara Reporters
- Joe Biden Insults Fox News Reporter Over Question On Rising Inflation In US
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Information Nigeria:
Biden Caught Calling Fox Reporter ‘A Stupid Son Of A Bitch’, Later Apologizes
The Street Journal:
VIDEO: Biden insults Fox news reporter over question on rising inflation in US
News Breakers:
Biden Caught Calling Fox Reporter ‘A Stupid Son Of A Bitch’, Later Apologizes
Monte Oz Live:
SEE VIDEO: Joe Biden Caught Calling a Fox News Reporter "Stupid Son of a B**ch"
1st for Credible News:
Biden ‘clears the air’ after insulting reporter
Naija News:
US President Biden Calls A Fox News Reporter “Stupid Son Of A B**Ch” (Video)
Tori News:
Biden Caught Calling Fox Reporter 'A Stupid Son Of A Bitch', Later Apologizes (Video)
More Picks
1
Nigerian Players, Okoye, Iwobi Get Death Threats After Super Eagles’ AFCON Exit -
Sahara Reporters,
14 hours ago
2
"You can't be cheating and still ministering" - Media personality, Bolanle Olukanle says after gospel singer Sammie Okposo admitted to extramarital affair -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
3
Monarch assassinated, three others burnt to death in Ogun -
Daily Trust,
24 hours ago
4
2023 presidency: ‘Learn from Ndigbo’ – MURIC slams Afenifere for not supporting Tinubu -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
5
FG probes online banks over breach of customers’ data privacy -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
6
Mario Balotelli named in Italy squad for first time since 2018 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
7
Buhari Has Extended Fuel Subsidy Removal For Another 18 Months – Sylva -
Independent,
8 hours ago
8
Igbo people are very harmful to women - Media personality, Kiki Mordi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
9
COVID -19: Eight States, FCT log two additional deaths, 241 new infections -
The Eagle Online,
17 hours ago
10
2021 AFCON: Don’t write off the Super Eagles – Buhari pleads to Nigerians -
National Accord,
11 hours ago
