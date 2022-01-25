Shock In Jigawa State Community As 25 Year Old Man Commits Suicide Naija Loaded - A 25-year-old man identified as Nasiru Badamasi, has committed suicide by hanging himself on a tree at Tsadawa village in Taura local Government area of Jigawa State. The District head of Tsadawa village, Alhaji muttaka Uba, confirmed the incident to ...



News Credibility Score: 99%