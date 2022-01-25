Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"You can't be cheating and still ministering" - Media personality, Bolanle Olukanle says after gospel singer Sammie Okposo admitted to extramarital affair
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Bolanle Olukanle has said that when a minister of the church falls, he should not only confess but must step away from the Ministry. 

 

The media personality stated this&

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

‘Sammie Okposo impregnated me, asked me to abort the child’ – Lady reveals Daily Post:
‘Sammie Okposo impregnated me, asked me to abort the child’ – Lady reveals
“Sammie Okposo impregnated me, asked me to abort the baby” – Lady who claims to be the person Sammie Okposo cheated on his wife with in the US speaks (video) Yaba Left Online:
“Sammie Okposo impregnated me, asked me to abort the baby” – Lady who claims to be the person Sammie Okposo cheated on his wife with in the US speaks (video)
Sammie Okposo Confesses To Cheating On His Wife During His Trip To US Information Nigeria:
Sammie Okposo Confesses To Cheating On His Wife During His Trip To US
“Sammie Okposo impregnated me, asked me to abort the baby” – Lady who claims to be the person Sammie Okposo cheated on his wife with in the US speaks (video) Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“Sammie Okposo impregnated me, asked me to abort the baby” – Lady who claims to be the person Sammie Okposo cheated on his wife with in the US speaks (video)
The Street Journal:
'I will keep the baby' - Woman impregnated by Sammie Okposo declares
PM News:
'I don’t believe in abortion': Lady impregnated by Sammie Okposo - P.M. News
ICYMI: Gospel Singer Sammie Okposo Cheats On Wife In U.S. Benco News:
ICYMI: Gospel Singer Sammie Okposo Cheats On Wife In U.S.
Gospel Singer Sammie Okposo admits cheating on his wife EE Live:
Gospel Singer Sammie Okposo admits cheating on his wife
‘Sammie Okposo impregnated me, asked me to abort the child’ – Lady reveals – Daily Post Nigeria News Breakers:
‘Sammie Okposo impregnated me, asked me to abort the child’ – Lady reveals – Daily Post Nigeria
Gospel Singer, Sammie Okposo, Tenders Public Apology To His Wife For Cheating On Her Screen Gist:
Gospel Singer, Sammie Okposo, Tenders Public Apology To His Wife For Cheating On Her
“Sammie Okposo impregnated me, asked me to abort the baby” – Lady who claims to be the person Sammie Okposo cheated on his wife with in the US speaks (video) Naija Parrot:
“Sammie Okposo impregnated me, asked me to abort the baby” – Lady who claims to be the person Sammie Okposo cheated on his wife with in the US speaks (video)
Gospel Singer, Sammie Okposo Pens Public Apology To His Wife For Infidelity Motherhood In-Style:
Gospel Singer, Sammie Okposo Pens Public Apology To His Wife For Infidelity
You Can Tori News:
You Can't Be Cheating And Still Ministering - Media Personality, Bolanle Olukanle Reacts After Gospel Singer Sammie Okposo's Cheating
"We both made a mistake but I need him to respect me, not dump me" - American lady impregnated by Sammie Okposo cries out Kemi Filani Blog:
"We both made a mistake but I need him to respect me, not dump me" - American lady impregnated by Sammie Okposo cries out


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Labour Congress Confirms Nationwide Protest Despite Government's Suspension Of Fuel Subsidy Removal - Sahara Reporters, 2 hours ago
2 Decision to postpone petrol subsidy removal is linked to 2023 elections - NBA President, Olumide Akpata - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 NBA finds SAN, six lawyers guilty of influencing judges to give conflicting orders - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
4 Nigerian Players, Okoye, Iwobi Get Death Threats After Super Eagles’ AFCON Exit - Sahara Reporters, 8 hours ago
5 "You can't be cheating and still ministering" - Media personality, Bolanle Olukanle says after gospel singer Sammie Okposo admitted to extramarital affair - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 Monarch assassinated, three others burnt to death in Ogun - Daily Trust, 18 hours ago
7 AFCON 2021: Iwobi banned for Nigeria’s 2022 World Cup playoff against Ghana - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
8 “You really look like Jesus” – Obi Cubana tells Phyno; stirs massive reactions [Video] - The Info NG, 21 hours ago
9 2023 Election: Southeast should consider Atiku, wait till 2027 ― Dokpesi - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
10 2023 presidency: ‘Learn from Ndigbo’ – MURIC slams Afenifere for not supporting Tinubu - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info