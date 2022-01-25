Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
"You can't be cheating and still ministering" - Media personality, Bolanle Olukanle says after gospel singer Sammie Okposo admitted to extramarital affair
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Bolanle Olukanle has said that when a minister of the church falls, he should not only confess but must step away from the Ministry.
The media personality stated this&
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
‘Sammie Okposo impregnated me, asked me to abort the child’ – Lady reveals
Yaba Left Online:
“Sammie Okposo impregnated me, asked me to abort the baby” – Lady who claims to be the person Sammie Okposo cheated on his wife with in the US speaks (video)
Information Nigeria:
Sammie Okposo Confesses To Cheating On His Wife During His Trip To US
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“Sammie Okposo impregnated me, asked me to abort the baby” – Lady who claims to be the person Sammie Okposo cheated on his wife with in the US speaks (video)
The Street Journal:
'I will keep the baby' - Woman impregnated by Sammie Okposo declares
PM News:
'I don’t believe in abortion': Lady impregnated by Sammie Okposo - P.M. News
Benco News:
ICYMI: Gospel Singer Sammie Okposo Cheats On Wife In U.S.
EE Live:
Gospel Singer Sammie Okposo admits cheating on his wife
News Breakers:
‘Sammie Okposo impregnated me, asked me to abort the child’ – Lady reveals – Daily Post Nigeria
Screen Gist:
Gospel Singer, Sammie Okposo, Tenders Public Apology To His Wife For Cheating On Her
Naija Parrot:
“Sammie Okposo impregnated me, asked me to abort the baby” – Lady who claims to be the person Sammie Okposo cheated on his wife with in the US speaks (video)
Motherhood In-Style:
Gospel Singer, Sammie Okposo Pens Public Apology To His Wife For Infidelity
Tori News:
You Can't Be Cheating And Still Ministering - Media Personality, Bolanle Olukanle Reacts After Gospel Singer Sammie Okposo's Cheating
Kemi Filani Blog:
"We both made a mistake but I need him to respect me, not dump me" - American lady impregnated by Sammie Okposo cries out
More Picks
1
Nigerian Labour Congress Confirms Nationwide Protest Despite Government's Suspension Of Fuel Subsidy Removal -
Sahara Reporters,
2 hours ago
2
Decision to postpone petrol subsidy removal is linked to 2023 elections - NBA President, Olumide Akpata -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
3
NBA finds SAN, six lawyers guilty of influencing judges to give conflicting orders -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
4
Nigerian Players, Okoye, Iwobi Get Death Threats After Super Eagles’ AFCON Exit -
Sahara Reporters,
8 hours ago
5
"You can't be cheating and still ministering" - Media personality, Bolanle Olukanle says after gospel singer Sammie Okposo admitted to extramarital affair -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
6
Monarch assassinated, three others burnt to death in Ogun -
Daily Trust,
18 hours ago
7
AFCON 2021: Iwobi banned for Nigeria’s 2022 World Cup playoff against Ghana -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
8
“You really look like Jesus” – Obi Cubana tells Phyno; stirs massive reactions [Video] -
The Info NG,
21 hours ago
9
2023 Election: Southeast should consider Atiku, wait till 2027 ― Dokpesi -
Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
10
2023 presidency: ‘Learn from Ndigbo’ – MURIC slams Afenifere for not supporting Tinubu -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
