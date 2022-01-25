Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

16-year-old Nigerian boy converts his bicycle to okada, says he spent N30k
News photo Correct NG  - A 16-year-old boy Adewale Quoyim, has turned into reality what many may think can only be achieved in ones imagination. The teenager converted his bicycle into a motorcycle all by himself and it uses generator engine.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

