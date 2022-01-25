Post News
News at a Glance
Buhari Has Extended Fuel Subsidy Removal For Another 18 Months – Sylva
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
Biz Watch Nigeria:
FG Plans To Extend Fuel Subsidy Removal To Amend PIA - Sylva
Lailas News:
Fuel subsidy extended for 18 months
Nigeria Breaking News:
Fuel subsidy will last another 18 months – FG
The New Diplomat:
FG To Consider Removal Of Fuel Subsidy In 18 Months - Sylva
Within Nigeria:
Fuel subsidy will last another 18 months – FG
People n Politics:
Fuel subsidy will last another 18 months – FG
Naija News:
Fuel Subsidy Will Last Another 18 Months – FG
Edujandon:
Fuel subsidy will last another 18 months – FG
Tori News:
Fuel Subsidy Will Last Another 18 Months – FG
More Picks
1
Nigerian Labour Congress Confirms Nationwide Protest Despite Government's Suspension Of Fuel Subsidy Removal -
Sahara Reporters,
4 hours ago
2
NBA finds SAN, six lawyers guilty of influencing judges to give conflicting orders -
Nigerian Tribune,
24 hours ago
3
Nigerian Players, Okoye, Iwobi Get Death Threats After Super Eagles’ AFCON Exit -
Sahara Reporters,
10 hours ago
4
"You can't be cheating and still ministering" - Media personality, Bolanle Olukanle says after gospel singer Sammie Okposo admitted to extramarital affair -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
5
Monarch assassinated, three others burnt to death in Ogun -
Daily Trust,
19 hours ago
6
“You really look like Jesus” – Obi Cubana tells Phyno; stirs massive reactions [Video] -
The Info NG,
22 hours ago
7
2023 Election: Southeast should consider Atiku, wait till 2027 ― Dokpesi -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
8
2023 presidency: ‘Learn from Ndigbo’ – MURIC slams Afenifere for not supporting Tinubu -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
9
Burkina Faso’s military announces takeover of govt, suspends constitution, dissolves N’Assembly -
Ripples Nigeria,
19 hours ago
10
We’ve Set Up Task Force To Dismantle Cartel Behind Mkpuru Mmiri – Marwa -
Channels Television,
24 hours ago
