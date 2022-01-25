Post News
|
News at a Glance
Nigerian Labour Congress Confirms Nationwide Protest Despite Government's Suspension Of Fuel Subsidy Removal
Sahara Reporters
- Nigerian Labour Congress Confirms Nationwide Protest Despite Government's Suspension Of Fuel Subsidy Removal
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
IPMAN faults NLC’s planned protest against subsidy removal
Leadership:
Group Asks Labour To Drop Planned Protest Against Subsidy Removal
Daily Post:
Fuel subsidy removal: Abort nationwide protest – Senate President begs NLC, TUC
Vanguard News:
Kebbi NLC mobilises for mass protest against fuel subsidy removal
The Nation:
NLC suspends Jan 27, Feb 2 nationwide protest over subsidy
The Info Stride:
NLC says increase in fuel price will affect transport costs, food prices
Nigerian Eye:
Fuel subsidy removal: Abort nationwide protest – Senate President begs NLC, TUC
The News Guru:
Senate President begs NLC, TUC to abort nationwide protest
The Street Journal:
Kebbi NLC Mobilises For Mass Protest Against Fuel Subsidy Removal
The Eagle Online:
Fuel Subsidy: Senate President, Lawan urges NLC, TUC to cancel protests
The Will:
Fuel Subsidy: Senate President Lawan Urges Labour To Shelve Planned Protest
News Wire NGR:
Labour suspends Jan 27 petrol subsidy removal protest
The Nigeria Lawyer:
NLC Suspends Jan 27, Feb 2 Nationwide Protest Over Subsidy
PM News:
Fuel price increase: No going back on January 27 nationwide protest – NLC
See Naija:
Fuel subsidy removal: Abort nationwide protest – Senate President begs NLC, TUC
News Breakers:
IPMAN faults NLC’s planned protest against subsidy removal
Osmek News:
Fuel subsidy removal: Abort nationwide protest – Senate President begs NLC, TUC
Online Nigeria:
Fuel Subsidy Removal: Abort Nationwide Protest – Senate President Begs NLC, TUC
Global Village Extra:
Fuel Subsidy: Senate President Urges TUC, NLC To Abort Planned Protest
More Picks
1
Nigerian Labour Congress Confirms Nationwide Protest Despite Government's Suspension Of Fuel Subsidy Removal -
Sahara Reporters,
2 hours ago
2
Decision to postpone petrol subsidy removal is linked to 2023 elections - NBA President, Olumide Akpata -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
3
NBA finds SAN, six lawyers guilty of influencing judges to give conflicting orders -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
4
Nigerian Players, Okoye, Iwobi Get Death Threats After Super Eagles’ AFCON Exit -
Sahara Reporters,
8 hours ago
5
"You can't be cheating and still ministering" - Media personality, Bolanle Olukanle says after gospel singer Sammie Okposo admitted to extramarital affair -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
6
Monarch assassinated, three others burnt to death in Ogun -
Daily Trust,
18 hours ago
7
AFCON 2021: Iwobi banned for Nigeria’s 2022 World Cup playoff against Ghana -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
8
“You really look like Jesus” – Obi Cubana tells Phyno; stirs massive reactions [Video] -
The Info NG,
21 hours ago
9
2023 Election: Southeast should consider Atiku, wait till 2027 ― Dokpesi -
Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
10
2023 presidency: ‘Learn from Ndigbo’ – MURIC slams Afenifere for not supporting Tinubu -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
