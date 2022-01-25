IMF raises Nigeria’s 2023 economic growth forecast to 2.7%

|
1
Nigerian Players, Okoye, Iwobi Get Death Threats After Super Eagles’ AFCON Exit - Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
2
"You can't be cheating and still ministering" - Media personality, Bolanle Olukanle says after gospel singer Sammie Okposo admitted to extramarital affair - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
Adenrele Ogunsanya Lagos4Lagos leader dies, 7 days after birthday - P.M. News - PM News,
15 hours ago
4
2023 presidency: ‘Learn from Ndigbo’ – MURIC slams Afenifere for not supporting Tinubu - Daily Post,
22 hours ago
5
Buhari Has Extended Fuel Subsidy Removal For Another 18 Months – Sylva - Independent,
14 hours ago
6
Igbo people are very harmful to women - Media personality, Kiki Mordi - Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
7
Mario Balotelli named in Italy squad for first time since 2018 - Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
8
Rivers aircraft abandoned by Rotimi Amaechi in Germany since 2012 will be returned - Wike - Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
9
COVID -19: Eight States, FCT log two additional deaths, 241 new infections - The Eagle Online,
23 hours ago
10
Watford hire 74 year-old Roy Hodgson as manager [Full club statement] - P.M. News - PM News,
8 hours ago