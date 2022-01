Nigerian Labour Congress Suspends Planned Nationwide Protest Over Subsidy









The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended its nationwide protest that was earlier scheduled for Thursday, January 27 and February 2.This was made known by the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba ... Sahara Reporters - NLC President, Ayuba Wabba.The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended its nationwide protest that was earlier scheduled for Thursday, January 27 and February 2.This was made known by the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba ...



News Credibility Score: 99%